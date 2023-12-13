The New York Islanders (13-7-7), winners of three games in a row, will host the Anaheim Ducks (10-17) -- who've lost three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Ducks vs Islanders Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 92 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Ducks have 70 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 20 goals during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 27 14 9 23 8 17 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 26 3 14 17 13 13 42.9% Troy Terry 27 5 10 15 20 18 50% Pavel Mintyukov 27 1 12 13 10 6 -

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have allowed 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 82 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Islanders have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players