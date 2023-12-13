How to Watch the Ducks vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (13-7-7), winners of three games in a row, will host the Anaheim Ducks (10-17) -- who've lost three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ to see the Islanders and the Ducks take the ice.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Ducks Prediction
|Islanders vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Ducks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 92 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 70 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 1-9-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 20 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|27
|14
|9
|23
|8
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|26
|3
|14
|17
|13
|13
|42.9%
|Troy Terry
|27
|5
|10
|15
|20
|18
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|27
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 85 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
- The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 82 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Islanders have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|26
|9
|20
|29
|34
|34
|35.3%
|Noah Dobson
|27
|6
|21
|27
|28
|11
|-
|Bo Horvat
|26
|10
|15
|25
|13
|11
|48.6%
|Brock Nelson
|27
|11
|10
|21
|11
|12
|47.6%
|Kyle Palmieri
|27
|8
|9
|17
|14
|4
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.