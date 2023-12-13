The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a wager on Doughty in the Kings-Jets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Drew Doughty vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 25:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Doughty has scored a goal in six of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has a point in 12 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 15 Points 4 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

