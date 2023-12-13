Should you bet on Carl Grundstrom to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

Grundstrom has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.7% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:29 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:33 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

