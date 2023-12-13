Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 24:33 on the ice per game.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 27 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fowler has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Fowler has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Fowler hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 2 12 Points 1 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

