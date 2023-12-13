In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Cam Fowler to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Fowler has picked up seven assists on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

