The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

  • McGinn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • McGinn has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
