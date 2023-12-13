The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

McGinn has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

