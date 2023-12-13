Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 13?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McGinn stats and insights
- McGinn has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- McGinn has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.