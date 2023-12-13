The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

Lizotte's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 3-2

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

