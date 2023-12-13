Will Blake Lizotte Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 13?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets is set for Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lizotte stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
- Lizotte's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lizotte recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.