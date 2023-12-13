The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Kopitar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Anze Kopitar vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Kopitar has scored a goal in nine of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 25 games this year, Kopitar has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kopitar goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 25 Points 6 10 Goals 4 15 Assists 2

