NBA play on Wednesday will see Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) visiting the San Antonio Spurs (3-19) at Frost Bank Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 1068 841.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.5 40.1 Fantasy Rank 7 21

Buy Davis and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis is averaging 23.7 points, 3 assists and 12.5 boards per contest.

The Lakers average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The 44.6 rebounds per game Los Angeles averages rank 10th in the league. Its opponents pull down 44.5 per outing.

The Lakers knock down 10.4 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) while shooting 35% from deep (21st in the NBA). They are making 3.4 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.8 per game while shooting 36.6%.

Los Angeles has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 14.1 (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 13 (20th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Spurs are being outscored by 12 points per game, with a -264 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (25th in NBA), and give up 121.4 per outing (27th in league).

San Antonio ranks 21st in the league at 43.1 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 46.1 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.5 (14th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

San Antonio has committed 2.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16 (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (16th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Anthony Davis vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game 1 -7.4 Usage Percentage 26.3% 29.8% True Shooting Pct 60.9% 51.7% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 18.8% Assist Pct 13.9% 13.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.