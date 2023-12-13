Anthony Davis NBA Player Preview vs. the Spurs - December 13
Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will break down Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|23.7
|25.1
|Rebounds
|13.5
|12.5
|13.8
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.8
|PRA
|--
|39.2
|41.7
|PR
|--
|36.2
|38.9
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Spurs
- Davis is responsible for taking 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.
- Davis' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.
- Giving up 121.4 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.1 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 27.9 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.
Anthony Davis vs. the Spurs
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/25/2023
|26
|21
|12
|1
|1
|4
|1
|11/25/2022
|35
|25
|15
|4
|0
|3
|1
|11/20/2022
|28
|30
|18
|2
|0
|1
|3
