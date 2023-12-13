Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 127-125 loss against the Mavericks, Davis tallied 37 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Davis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.7 25.1 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.8 PRA -- 39.2 41.7 PR -- 36.2 38.9



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Spurs

Davis is responsible for taking 17.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 103.

Giving up 121.4 points per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.1 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27.9 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 26 21 12 1 1 4 1 11/25/2022 35 25 15 4 0 3 1 11/20/2022 28 30 18 2 0 1 3

