For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Alex Laferriere a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • Laferriere has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1

Kings vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

