Will Alex Laferriere Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 13?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Alex Laferriere a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Laferriere stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Laferriere has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Laferriere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.