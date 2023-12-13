The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn included, will face the New York Islanders on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Killorn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Killorn vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Killorn has averaged 18:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In three of 17 games this season, Killorn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 17 games this year, Killorn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Killorn has an assist in four of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Killorn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Killorn has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Killorn Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 17 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

