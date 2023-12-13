In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Alex Killorn to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Killorn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play, Killorn has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:53 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

