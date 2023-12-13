Adrian Kempe will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings face the Winnipeg Jets at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Kempe's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adrian Kempe vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe's plus-minus this season, in 18:31 per game on the ice, is +13.

In nine of 25 games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 25 games this season, Kempe has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kempe has an assist in 13 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Kempe goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kempe Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 26 Points 1 9 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

