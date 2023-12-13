Will Adrian Kempe score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings play the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in nine of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.