Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 13?
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings play the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Kempe stats and insights
- Kempe has scored in nine of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 71 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Kempe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|16:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-1
Kings vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
