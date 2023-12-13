Adam Henrique will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders play at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Henrique against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Adam Henrique vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:36 per game on the ice, is -7.

Henrique has a goal in five of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Henrique has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 26 games played.

Henrique has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 85 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 26 Games 1 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

