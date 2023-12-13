For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

  • In five of 26 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • On the power play, Henrique has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • Henrique's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:55 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

