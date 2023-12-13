Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 13?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Henrique stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- On the power play, Henrique has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Henrique's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 85 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.