Taurean Prince and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be hitting the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 133-89 win against the Pelicans, Prince had 15 points.

Let's break down Prince's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.5 8.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA -- 12.4 13.3 PR -- 11 11.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.9



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Prince has made 3.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.7% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Prince's Lakers average 103 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 116.5 points per contest.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 46.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 37 14 6 2 2 0 0

