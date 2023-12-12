The Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James, hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on December 7, James produced 30 points and eight assists in a 133-89 win versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for James, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.7 24.3 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 6.5 Assists 6.5 6.6 7.0 PRA -- 38.9 37.8 PR -- 32.3 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.3



LeBron James Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, James has made 9.3 shots per game, which adds up to 20.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.0 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 116.5 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 46.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

Allowing 27.0 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 26 9 7 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.