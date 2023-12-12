Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at American Airlines Center features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers' Last Game

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 23.0 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, making 53.4% of shots from the floor.

LeBron James posts 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves averages 14.0 points, 4.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood puts up 7.0 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 24.1 13.7 3.1 1.3 1.8 0.0 LeBron James 24.3 6.5 7.0 1.3 0.5 2.3 D'Angelo Russell 14.3 3.1 5.9 1.3 0.4 2.1 Austin Reaves 15.5 4.4 4.6 0.9 0.1 1.4 Taurean Prince 8.4 3.2 1.7 0.8 0.3 1.9

