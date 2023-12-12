Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 12
Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at American Airlines Center features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Mavericks' Luka Doncic as players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers' Last Game
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 23.0 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, making 53.4% of shots from the floor.
- LeBron James posts 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 3.3 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.5% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 14.0 points, 4.7 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Christian Wood puts up 7.0 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Anthony Davis
|24.1
|13.7
|3.1
|1.3
|1.8
|0.0
|LeBron James
|24.3
|6.5
|7.0
|1.3
|0.5
|2.3
|D'Angelo Russell
|14.3
|3.1
|5.9
|1.3
|0.4
|2.1
|Austin Reaves
|15.5
|4.4
|4.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.4
|Taurean Prince
|8.4
|3.2
|1.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
