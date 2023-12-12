Bookmakers have listed player props for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Davis on Tuesday is 4.5 more than his season scoring average (23).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +140)

LeBron James' 24.7-point scoring average is 2.8 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 8.5.

James has averaged 6.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -156)

The 32 points Doncic scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has collected 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Doncic's assist average -- 8.5 -- is the same as Tuesday's over/under.

Doncic's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.