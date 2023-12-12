The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on December 12, 2023. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

TNT, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 10-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The 113.1 points per game the Lakers record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (116.5).

When Los Angeles totals more than 116.5 points, it is 7-1.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score 114.9 points per game in home games, compared to 111.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.

At home, Los Angeles is allowing 14.4 fewer points per game (105.1) than when playing on the road (119.5).

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this year, draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Lakers Injuries