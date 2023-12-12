How to Watch the Lakers vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on December 12, 2023. The Mavericks have won three games in a row.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 10-2 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
- The 113.1 points per game the Lakers record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (116.5).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 116.5 points, it is 7-1.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score 114.9 points per game in home games, compared to 111.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- At home, Los Angeles is allowing 14.4 fewer points per game (105.1) than when playing on the road (119.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this year, draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Back
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Back
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
