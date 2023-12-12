Lakers vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|235.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In seven games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 235.5 total points.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers are 11-12-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 12 out of the 15 games, or 80%, in which it has been favored.
- Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 55.6% chance to win.
Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|7
|30.4%
|113.1
|233
|112
|228.5
|228.5
|Mavericks
|15
|68.2%
|119.9
|233
|116.5
|228.5
|233.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.
- The Lakers score just 3.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks allow (116.5).
- Los Angeles is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 116.5 points.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-12
|8-7
|9-14
|Mavericks
|12-10
|1-4
|16-6
Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|113.1
|119.9
|18
|6
|7-1
|11-7
|7-1
|13-5
|112
|116.5
|10
|21
|10-6
|7-2
|13-3
|7-2
