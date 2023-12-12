The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 as 1.5-point favorites. The Mavericks have won three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 235.5 total points.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.1 in its matchups this year, 10.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers are 11-12-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 12 out of the 15 games, or 80%, in which it has been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-2, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 7 30.4% 113.1 233 112 228.5 228.5 Mavericks 15 68.2% 119.9 233 116.5 228.5 233.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

The Lakers have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers score just 3.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Mavericks allow (116.5).

Los Angeles is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 116.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Lakers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 11-12 8-7 9-14 Mavericks 12-10 1-4 16-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Lakers Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-7 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-5 112 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.