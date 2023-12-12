Lakers vs. Mavericks December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) play the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The contest will begin at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Lakers are receiving 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from James this season.
- D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.1 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averages 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (second in NBA).
- Kyrie Irving puts up 24.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Lakers
|119.5
|Points Avg.
|111.8
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.7
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.1%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
