LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) play the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The contest will begin at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is averaging 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers are receiving 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from James this season.

D'Angelo Russell gives the Lakers 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Christian Wood gets the Lakers 7.1 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest while delivering 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (second in NBA).

Kyrie Irving puts up 24.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Lakers 119.5 Points Avg. 111.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 47.1% Field Goal % 49.1% 37.4% Three Point % 33.8%

