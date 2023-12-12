The Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) take a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (14-8), winners of three straight. The Mavericks are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET (on TNT and SportsNet LA) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Lakers 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-2.2)

Mavericks (-2.2) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

The Mavericks have put together a 12-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 11-12-0 mark of the Lakers.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Dallas is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (39.1% of the time) than Dallas (72.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 12-3, while the Mavericks are 1-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, the Lakers are putting up 113.1 points per game (18th-ranked in league). They are allowing 112 points per contest on defense (10th-ranked).

With 44.8 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA. It allows 44.9 rebounds per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Lakers rank ninth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game.

So far this year, Los Angeles is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers have struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking third-worst in the league with 10.2 treys per game. They rank 24th with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.