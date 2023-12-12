On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks (14-8), who have won three straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on TNT and SportsNet LA).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.1 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 112 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +27 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 119.9 points per game, sixth in league, and allowing 116.5 per outing, 21st in NBA) and have a +74 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 233 points per game between them, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 228.5 points per game, seven fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Dallas has compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 27.5 -118 24.7 Anthony Davis 27.5 -115 23.0

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

