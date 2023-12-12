D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Russell, in his last appearance, had 14 points in a 133-89 win over the Pelicans.

In this article we will look at Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.7 14.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 3.1 Assists 5.5 6.5 5.9 PRA -- 26.5 23.3 PR -- 20 17.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Mavericks

Russell has taken 13.1 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 14.6% and 14.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Russell's opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 116.5 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

Allowing 46.3 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Mavericks give up 27 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 17th in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 24 15 3 5 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.