Cameron Reddish and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 133-89 win against the Pelicans, Reddish tallied nine points.

Below, we break down Reddish's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.0 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.4 PRA -- 10.8 12.7 PR -- 9.7 11.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Mavericks

Reddish has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 5.3% and 4.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reddish's opponents, the Mavericks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 103.

Allowing 116.5 points per game, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Mavericks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 9 0 0 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.