The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 7, Reaves posted 17 points and seven assists in a 133-89 win against the Pelicans.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Reaves, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.0 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.6 PRA -- 23.3 24.5 PR -- 18.7 19.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Mavericks

Reaves is responsible for taking 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

He's put up 4.1 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 103 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Mavericks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks allow 116.5 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Mavericks give up 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Conceding 27 assists per contest, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 17th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 31 17 6 6 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.