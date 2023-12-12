The Dallas Mavericks (14-8) will host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, December 12. The gametips at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Anthony Davis vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1015.8 1149.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 48.4 54.7 Fantasy Rank 7 3

Anthony Davis vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis posts 23.0 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field.

The Lakers are outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112 per contest (10th in the league).

Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA at 44.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.9 its opponents average.

The Lakers make 10.2 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.3 fewer than their opponents (13.5). They are shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36%.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Lakers commit 14.1 per game (23rd in the league) and force 13.1 (20th in NBA action).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic provides the Mavericks 32.0 points, 8.3 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks have a +74 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.9 points per game, sixth in the league, and are allowing 116.5 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

Dallas grabs 42.6 rebounds per game (24th in league) while conceding 46.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Mavericks make 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.1.

Dallas has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (first in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (13th in league).

Anthony Davis vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 1.0 2.9 Usage Percentage 26.1% 34.8% True Shooting Pct 60.2% 61.6% Total Rebound Pct 19.4% 12.4% Assist Pct 14.6% 38.7%

