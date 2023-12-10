Will Zach Charbonnet Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Charbonnet did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 14 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Charbonnet's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Charbonnet has rushed for 368 yards on 86 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and has 24 catches (29 targets) for 142 yards.
Zach Charbonnet Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Seahawks have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Kenneth Walker III (DNP/oblique): 149 Rush Att; 613 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Charbonnet 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|86
|368
|1
|4.3
|29
|24
|142
|0
Charbonnet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|5
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|6
|44
|0
|4
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|15
|47
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|14
|47
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|19
|60
|1
|1
|39
|0
