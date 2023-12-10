The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are set to play in a Week 14 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Will Dissly find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has reeled in 10 passes (15 targets) for 108 yards (12 per game) this year.

Dissly does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0

