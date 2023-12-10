Can we anticipate Vladislav Gavrikov lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

