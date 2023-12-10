Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:43 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 2 0 2 15:12 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 4-1

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

