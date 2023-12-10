Will Tyler Higbee Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 14?
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)
- Higbee's 34 catches (on 55 targets) have led to 367 yards receiving (30.6 per game) and two scores.
- In one of 12 games this season, Higbee has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.
Tyler Higbee Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|11
|5
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|29
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|4
|2
|35
|0
