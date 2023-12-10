When the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's 34 catches (on 55 targets) have led to 367 yards receiving (30.6 per game) and two scores.

In one of 12 games this season, Higbee has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.