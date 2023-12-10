Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Higbee's stats on this page.

Higbee's season stats include 367 yards on 34 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times.

Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Puka Nacua (LP/shoulder): 77 Rec; 1029 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Higbee 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 34 367 156 2 10.8

Higbee Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0

