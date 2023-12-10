Will Tyler Higbee Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Higbee's stats on this page.
Higbee's season stats include 367 yards on 34 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 55 times.
Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Puka Nacua (LP/shoulder): 77 Rec; 1029 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Rams vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Higbee 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|34
|367
|156
|2
|10.8
Higbee Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|11
|5
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|29
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|4
|2
|35
|0
