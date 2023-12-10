Will Tutu Atwell cash his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has caught 37 balls (on 62 targets) for 476 yards (39.7 per game) and three scores this campaign.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0

