Tutu Atwell has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens give up 171.7 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Atwell's stat line reveals 37 receptions for 476 yards and three scores. He puts up 39.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 62 times.

Atwell vs. the Ravens

Atwell vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 171.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Rams Player Previews

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of 11 games this season.

Atwell has been targeted on 62 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (58th in league play), averaging 476 yards on 62 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (10.7%).

Atwell (four red zone targets) has been targeted 8.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

