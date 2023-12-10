Troy Terry will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Winnipeg Jets face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Terry? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Troy Terry vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Terry has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:18 on the ice per game.

In three of 26 games this season, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 26 games this season, Terry has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 26 games played.

The implied probability that Terry goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Terry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 67 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 26 Games 3 14 Points 2 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

