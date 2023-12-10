The Los Angeles Kings, with Trevor Moore, are in action Sunday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Moore available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Trevor Moore vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Moore has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 24 games this year, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has an assist in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Moore goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Moore Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 22 Points 0 13 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

