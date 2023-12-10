Can we count on Trevor Moore scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • Moore has scored in 10 of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • Moore averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.6%.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

