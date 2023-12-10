The Seattle Seahawks (6-6) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Levi's Stadium.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks rack up 22.0 points per game, 6.2 more than the 49ers give up (15.8).

The Seahawks collect 26.6 more yards per game (325.0) than the 49ers allow per contest (298.4).

This season Seattle racks up 93.8 rushing yards per game, 14.8 more than San Francisco allows (79.0).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (21).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored away from home (21.3) is lower than their overall average (22.0). But their average points allowed in away games (24.3) is higher than overall (24.2).

The Seahawks rack up 317.7 yards per game in road games (7.3 less than their overall average), and concede 345.5 away from home (8.2 less than overall).

In road games, Seattle racks up 241.3 passing yards per game and concedes 216.2. That's more than it gains overall (231.2), and less than it allows (234.4).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing in road games (76.3) is lower than their overall average (93.8). But their average yards conceded in road games (129.3) is higher than overall (119.3).

The Seahawks convert 36.8% of third downs in road games (2.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 41.9% on the road (3.3% lower than overall).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas L 41-35 Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX

