Seahawks vs. 49ers Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Christian McCaffrey will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Aiming to place a bet on player props in the 49ers-Seahawks matchup? Check out the information below for the best players in this contest.
D.K. Metcalf Touchdown Odds
- Metcalf Odds to Score First TD: +1200
- Metcalf Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +230
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: -105
More Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Geno Smith
|236.5 (-114)
|-
|-
|Noah Fant
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|Jauan Jennings
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|81.5 (-113)
|33.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|262.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|52.5 (-113)
