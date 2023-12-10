The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in three of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Strome has a point in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Strome Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 3 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

