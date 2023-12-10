Will Royce Freeman pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Freeman has rushed for 292 yards on 64 carries (36.5 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Freeman has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Royce Freeman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Packers 12 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 73 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 13 77 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Browns 1 0 0 0 0 0

