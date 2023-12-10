When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ross Johnston find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Johnston has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:17 Home L 2-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 4:20 Away W 3-2 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:35 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:33 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.