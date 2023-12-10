Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Rams Game – Week 14
Best bets are available as the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) enter a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
When is Ravens vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably more robust margin (11.5 points). Take the Ravens.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 78.9% chance to win.
- The Ravens have gone 8-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 72.7% of those games).
- Baltimore is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.
- The Rams have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +295 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-7.5)
- The Ravens have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- The Rams are 6-5-1 against the spread this year.
- Los Angeles is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (39.5)
- These teams average 49.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more than the over/under of 39.5.
- The Ravens and the Rams have seen their opponents average a combined 2.8 less points per game than the point total of 39.5 set in this game.
- Five of the Ravens' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Rams' 12 games with a set total.
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|218.2
|13
|47.8
|5
Matthew Stafford Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|251.6
|16
|6.3
|0
