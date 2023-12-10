Best bets are available as the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) enter a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Ravens vs. Rams?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably more robust margin (11.5 points). Take the Ravens.
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Ravens a 78.9% chance to win.
  • The Ravens have gone 8-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 72.7% of those games).
  • Baltimore is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.
  • The Rams have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +295 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Baltimore (-7.5)
  • The Ravens have gone 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Baltimore has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • The Rams are 6-5-1 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (39.5)
  • These teams average 49.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more than the over/under of 39.5.
  • The Ravens and the Rams have seen their opponents average a combined 2.8 less points per game than the point total of 39.5 set in this game.
  • Five of the Ravens' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).
  • The teams have hit the over in five of the Rams' 12 games with a set total.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
12 218.2 13 47.8 5

Matthew Stafford Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
11 251.6 16 6.3 0

