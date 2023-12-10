The New York Rangers (18-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, second in the Western Conference), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

In the last 10 outings for the Kings (8-1-1), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed just 14 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (24.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Rangers Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)

Kings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (16-4-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the seven games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Kings recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Los Angeles has three points (1-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kings have earned 33 points in their 18 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 9-1-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 10-3-4 (24 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kings finished 5-1-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.25 1st 19th 30.3 Shots 33.5 4th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 3rd 29.33% Power Play % 20.24% 17th 7th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 89.47% 2nd

Kings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

