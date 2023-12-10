Kings vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 10
The New York Rangers (18-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, second in the Western Conference), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 outings for the Kings (8-1-1), their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has allowed just 14 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (24.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Rangers Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (16-4-4 overall) have posted a record of 1-4-5 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- In the seven games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.
- This season the Kings recorded just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Los Angeles has three points (1-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kings have earned 33 points in their 18 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 9-1-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 10-3-4 (24 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kings finished 5-1-0 in those matchups (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|2nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.25
|1st
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|33.5
|4th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|2nd
|3rd
|29.33%
|Power Play %
|20.24%
|17th
|7th
|85.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.47%
|2nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.