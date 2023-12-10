The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.

Ravens and Rams betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 7.5 40 -350 +275

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 40 points.

Los Angeles' outings this season have a 44.6-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's total.

The Rams are 5-5-2 against the spread this year.

This season, the Rams have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has an average point total of 43.3 in their matchups this year, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Ravens are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have gone 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).

Baltimore is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Ravens vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27 7 15.6 1 43.3 8 12 Rams 22.3 13 21.1 14 44.6 7 12

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Over its past three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Rams' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Ravens have put up a total of 137 more points than their opponents this year (11.4 per game), and the Rams have outscored opponents by only 15 points (1.2 per game).

Ravens

In its last three contests, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 137 points this season (11.4 points per game), and the Rams have put up just 15 more points than their opponents (1.2 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 45.6 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 25.2 23.8 ATS Record 5-5-2 2-3-1 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 2-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.4 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.7 23.8 ATS Record 8-4-0 4-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-3 4-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.