Rams vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to continue a three-game winning streak.
Ravens and Rams betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Rams vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|7.5
|40
|-350
|+275
Rams vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Rams
- The Rams have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 40 points.
- Los Angeles' outings this season have a 44.6-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's total.
- The Rams are 5-5-2 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rams have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.
Baltimore Ravens
- Baltimore has an average point total of 43.3 in their matchups this year, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Ravens are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have gone 8-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 72.7% of those games).
- Baltimore is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
Ravens vs. Rams Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|27
|7
|15.6
|1
|43.3
|8
|12
|Rams
|22.3
|13
|21.1
|14
|44.6
|7
|12
Rams vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Rams
- Over its past three contests, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Rams' past three games, they have hit the over twice.
- The Ravens have put up a total of 137 more points than their opponents this year (11.4 per game), and the Rams have outscored opponents by only 15 points (1.2 per game).
Ravens
- In its last three contests, Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Baltimore has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 137 points this season (11.4 points per game), and the Rams have put up just 15 more points than their opponents (1.2 per game).
Rams Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.6
|45.6
|43.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|25.2
|23.8
|ATS Record
|5-5-2
|2-3-1
|3-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-0
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-2
|1-3
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|43.4
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24.7
|23.8
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-7-0
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-3
|4-2
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
