The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are listed as an underdog by a touchdown as they try to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 40.

Rams vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-7) 40 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-7.5) 40.5 -360 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 5-5-2 against the spread this year.

The Rams don't have a win ATS (0-1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this year.

Los Angeles has seen five of its 12 games go over the point total.

Baltimore is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Ravens have one win ATS (1-2) as a 7-point favorite or greater this year.

Baltimore has gone over in five of its 12 games with a set total (41.7%).

Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Matthew Stafford 200.5 (-115) - - - - - Kyren Williams - - 66.5 (-115) - 21.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

